Texas Conference of Women: America Ferrera, Ilona Maher, Hoda Kotb draw thousands to Moody Center

The Brief Texas Conference for Women taking place at Moody Center Keynote speakers include America Ferrera, Hoda Kotb and Ilona Maher Conference brings together women from different industries and stages of careers for networking and professional development



More than 9,000 women are gathering at the Moody Center for the Texas Conference for Women, with a focus on AI, career growth, leadership and navigating a changing workplace.

The backstory:

The 2026 keynote lineup includes award-winning actor and director America Ferrera, award-winning journalist and author Hoda Kotb, two-time Team USA rugby Olympian Ilona Maher, Peloton instructor and author Tunde Oyeneyin, and entrepreneur and author Codie Sanchez.

The conference is now in its 27th year and brings together women from different industries and stages of their careers for speakers, networking and professional development.

What they're saying:

"We've been doing this conference for 27 years, if that's hard to believe," Texas Conference for Women Board President Tamra Fields said. "And it's been exciting to see the conference grow with how the city grows and really understand the importance of women in our community and also in our business community."

AI and a changing workplace

Dig deeper:

One of the major topics this year is artificial intelligence and what its growing role could mean for workers.

Fields said organizers recognize there is anxiety surrounding AI but want women to view the technology as an opportunity to learn new skills and adapt.

"We recognize that people have some anxiety related to AI, but we actually think it's an opportunity," Fields said. "One of the things we focus here at the conference is re-skilling. How do you reinvent yourself?"

Fields said human skills such as critical thinking will remain important even as technology becomes more integrated into the workplace.

The conference also focuses on leadership, career advancement, and wellbeing, with programming designed for women ranging from those just entering the workforce to those approaching retirement.

"We really try to make sure that we have programming that meets the whole woman and wherever they are in their journey," Fields said.

Building connections beyond the conference

Fields said another goal is giving women an opportunity to build relationships beyond traditional professional networking.

"This is like a moment for them to reconnect and not just network but really have a time for them to feel empowered together," Fields said.

Organizers say the impact can continue after attendees leave the conference.

"I think that these opportunities are critical to how you develop as an individual," Fields said. "We have seen the impact. People who attend conferences are more likely to get promoted, more likely to have an increased salary."

The Conference for Women says its events and resources have reached more than one million professionals nationwide, with conferences held in Austin, Boston, Philadelphia and San Jose, along with a national virtual conference.