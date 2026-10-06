Round Rock deadly crash: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter

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The Brief A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter Police said he was involved in a two-car crash on Oct. 4 at the intersection of South Kenney Fort Blvd. and Gattis School Road The driver of the second vehicle was killed



A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter following a deadly crash in Round Rock.

Deadly crash in Round Rock

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 4, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of South Kenney Fort Blvd. and Gattis School Road. An early investigation revealed 28-year-old Christopher Lundquist was heading southbound on South Kenney Fort Blvd. when he ran a red light and crashed into a car heading east on Gattis School Road.

The driver of the car hit by Lundquist, 24-year-old Shruti Amin, died at the scene, police said.

Lundquist was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and was later booked into the Williamson County Jail.

He was charged with intoxication manslaughter.