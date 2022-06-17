Alabama church shooting: 71-year-old suspect occasionally attended services at St. Stephen's Episcopal

article

Law enforcement said a 71-year-old church shooting suspect accused of killing two people and injuring another attended services at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where the shooting occurred.

Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, arrested the suspect, still unnamed by police, on Thursday night, Police Captain Shane Ware said.

Ware said prosecutors were preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder.

The investigation indicates the man pulled a gun and opened fire during a potluck dinner attended by other church members. He killed an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, and left another woman wounded before a person in the room restrained the gunman.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 6:22 p.m. CDT at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Police surround a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama after a report of an active shooter incident on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

Police found three people shot. Police said 84-year-old Walter Rainey was dead at the church and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager died at a hospital. Police said a person in the room restrained the gunman.

"It was extremely critical in saving lives," Ware told a news conference. "The person that subdued the suspect, in my opinion, was a hero."

People were gathered at the church for what's being called a "Boomers Potluck."

Police said another woman was injured and went to UAB Hospital.

Ware said the suspect and the three victims were all white.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were at the scene assisting as well as state resources, the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service.

What we know about the Alabama church shooting victims

Rainey lived in Irondale, Alabama, according to police.

Yeager was a Pelham, Alabama, resident.

Reaction to Alabama church shooting

Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church Michael B. Curry published a video of a lengthy prayer on Facebook.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement about the shooting:

"As we are learning about the shocking and tragic loss of a life at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia, we want to offer our prayers for the victim's family, the injured and the entire church community. I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation."

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said officers "handled this crisis in an exemplary manner." He said his "close-knit, resilient, loving community" of 39,000 had been rocked by "this senseless act of violence."

What is capital murder in Alabama?

A "murder wherein two or more persons are murdered by the defendant by one act or pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct" falls under one of several definitions for capital murder in Alabama, according to state code.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.