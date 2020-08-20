Alamo Drafthouse Cinema reopening select locations with exclusive showings

article

Ready to see a movie in a theater again? Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is reopening select locations beginning Friday, August 21 with additional theaters reopening the following week.

In addition, the locations will be showing new films like "The New Mutants", "Bill & Ted Face the Music", and "Tenet".

“We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor in a news release.

Taylor says the new films "are made for the big screen experience. We’ve all dearly missed going to the movies, and with our many enhanced safety protocols we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely.”

The Slaughter Lane location will be the first location in Austin to reopen. Other cities with locations reopening include ones in Dallas, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, El Paso, and the Denver area. Close to half of Alamo Drafthouse locations are expected to reopen across the country over the next two weeks.

The new safety protocols include:

Maintaining six feet of physical distancing at all times

Masks required at all times unless eating or drinking

Washing hands

Temperatures will be taken on the way inside

Remaining in seats until films are done and then exiting by row

Alamo Drafthouse says it will be offering some special programming and will continue to offer films for rental or purchase through Alamo on Demand.

For more details on films and other information, like a full look at the safety protocols, you can go the Alamo Drafthouse's website.