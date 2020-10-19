Alamo Drafthouse to rent out Vulcan Video DVD, VHS collection

It was heartbreaking news to local movie lovers when Vulcan Video announced it had to shut its doors for good in April and many wondered what would happen to its vast collection of rare and hard-to-find VHS, DVDs, and Blu-Rays. Now we know.

Alamo Drafthouse says it has acquired the collection and will rent them out again but they need a little help.

The Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar location will be the home of Video Vortex South Lamar powered by Vulcan Video South. Video Vortex are video stores that Alamo Drafthouse operates in its Los Angeles, Raleigh, and Brooklyn locations.

Video Vortex South Lamar is scheduled to open sometime next year. People who go to the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar or The Highball will be able to stop by a concierge and pick up two movies for a weeklong rental and the rentals will be free.

There still will be late fees but as long as people return the film within a week then there will be no cost. If you had late fees at Vulcan Video, Alamo Drafthouse says those are wiped clean and you will start fresh at Video Vortex.

Alamo Drafthouse says that the Vulcan Video South collection is currently at its corporate headquarters being inventoried and prepped to be rented out again but when Vulcan Video closed there were still more than a thousand rentals out.

Officials say they'd like to preserve the collection in its entirety so they're asking people who had a rental out when Vulcan closed to bring it by the Alamo South Lamar. There will be a box on the counter at the concierge. No late fees, no explanation necessary. Alamo Drafthouse says to include a note inside the case with your name and email address on it and you'll get a voucher for a free rental at Alamo On Demand.

If you have a large DVD/Bluray collection (and even VHS), particularly if it’s hard-to-find, foreign cinema, or genre titles, Alamo Drafthouse says that the American Genre Film Archive would love to accept it and provide a tax deduction. Email DVDdonations@drafthouse.com to start the conversation.

For more information, including a note from Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman Tim League, you can go here.

