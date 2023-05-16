Alligator found in ditch in Fayette County

Definitely, not something you'll see very often in Central Texas!

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office released a video saying it found an alligator in a ditch on FM 2145 near Citzler Road in La Grange on May 15.

In the video, you can hear someone say that they thought the gator was a piece of blown-out tire when they saw it on the road. The person goes on to say that's why they accidentally hit the gator and injured it.

"The rain has definitely washed in some things you don't see every day in Fayette County!" the post says.

The sheriff's office says that Texas Parks and Wildlife relocated the alligator.