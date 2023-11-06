Alligator at Grant Park beach; South Milwaukee police rescue reptile

article

The South Milwaukee Police Department posted on Monday, Nov. 6 about a discovery at a beach in Grant Park – something you would not expect. It was an alligator.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the reptile – and contacted MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) to safely secure the gator.

MADACC is now caring for the alligator.