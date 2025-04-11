Amazon Prime ice cross documentary released by Austin man

The Brief Austin man releases ice cross documentary on Amazon Prime "Ice Cross: Life on the Edge" follows several athletes on their journey in the sport



The extreme sport ice cross started in the early 2000's but not a lot of Texans are familiar with it. Recently, a local Austin man released a documentary following several athletes on their journey in the sport.

"Ice Cross: Life on the Edge"

The backstory:

Skating has been a big part of Brittan Morris' life.

"I was born and raised here in Austin, Texas. Played at this rink a lot. And whenever my hockey career was over, I was still, you know, had that competitive edge," says Morris.

Seeing that Morris had that competitive edge, his friends encouraged him to start racing on ice.

"The sport's called ice cross. And basically, it's downhill ice skate racing on a frozen track made of ice with jumps and turns and speeds over 40 miles an hour and you're going against three other guys that are trying to rip your head off. It's the most insane sport that you've never heard of," says Morris.

Ice cross being a winter sport, it's hard to find spaces to train for here in Texas.

"The biggest challenge again is just the fact that I can't get on ice all the time. I mean, I go up in Canada where my girlfriend's from and there's literally ice rinks everywhere, things like that, and you can go and skate for free anytime you want," says Morris.

Dig deeper:

The past couple of years Morris and his friends thought how can they get more people to learn about the sport. So they grabbed some cameras and started shooting video of competitions.

"I'm a former athlete, played basketball, football, baseball, soccer, but I try to keep my feet on the ground. He's got these skates on and he's sending me the GoPro footage and I'm like, this is just the absolute craziest thing I've ever seen in my life," says DJ Kilpatrick, co-director of "Ice Cross: Life on the Edge".

Throughout the years, they were able to shoot, produce and launch a documentary sharing the stories and the journey these athletes went through playing ice cross.

"The sport needs help. The sport needs more exposure. And the only way to do that is to put these athletes' faces on TV where people can see them and get to know them," says Kilpatrick.

The documentary "Ice Cross: Life on the Edge", follows several ice cross athletes and gives you a front row experience of what this sport is really about.

"Now there's a new outlet for these guys. Not all of them are going to go be NHL stars. But if you're fast, if you quick on your feet, if you've got balance, Ice cross is a sport for you. You should check it out," says Kilpatrick.

What you can do:

The documentary has been released on Amazon Prime and you can watch and get details here.

The Source: Information from interviews with Brittan Morris and DJ Kilpatrick.



