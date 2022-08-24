1-year-old girl abducted in Southwest Austin; AMBER Alert issued

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a one-year-old girl abducted from a Southwest Austin neighborhood.

Sailor Elizabeth Tucker was last seen at 8 p.m. August 23 in the 4700 block of White Elm Court.

She is described as a White female, 2'5" and 25 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal T-shirt with a mermaid design and teal pants.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or the Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.