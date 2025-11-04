Expand / Collapse search

AMBER Alert issued for almost 2-month-old baby last seen in North Austin

Published  November 4, 2025 10:18pm CST
The Brief

    • AMBER Alert issued for missing baby Armani Woods
    • Armani was last seen on Monday night in Austin
    • Kayla Washington named in alert

AUSTIN, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a baby last seen Monday night in North Austin.

What we know:

Baby Armani Woods was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the WoodSpring Suites Austin North I-35 location in North Austin.

He is 1'10" and 14 lbs with brown eyes.

He was last seen with 32-year-old Kayla Washington. 

She is 5'2", 135 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark navy blue shirt and black sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Washington or baby Armani is urged to call 911 or the Austin Police Department.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Texas DPS

