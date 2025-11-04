AMBER Alert issued for almost 2-month-old baby last seen in North Austin

The Brief AMBER Alert issued for missing baby Armani Woods Armani was last seen on Monday night in Austin Kayla Washington named in alert



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a baby last seen Monday night in North Austin.

What we know:

Baby Armani Woods was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the WoodSpring Suites Austin North I-35 location in North Austin.

He is 1'10" and 14 lbs with brown eyes.

He was last seen with 32-year-old Kayla Washington.

She is 5'2", 135 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark navy blue shirt and black sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Washington or baby Armani is urged to call 911 or the Austin Police Department.