AMBER Alert issued for almost 2-month-old baby last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a baby last seen Monday night in North Austin.
What we know:
Baby Armani Woods was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the WoodSpring Suites Austin North I-35 location in North Austin.
He is 1'10" and 14 lbs with brown eyes.
He was last seen with 32-year-old Kayla Washington.
She is 5'2", 135 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark navy blue shirt and black sweatpants.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Washington or baby Armani is urged to call 911 or the Austin Police Department.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Texas DPS