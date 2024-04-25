AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-month-old boy out of San Antonio

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two-month-old Caleb Gomez, who was reported abducted on April 25 but hasn't been seen for two weeks.

Caleb is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 10 pounds and is about 1 foot tall.

Caleb was last seen at 337 Breesport Street in San Antonio just before 10:30 p.m. April 11.

Caleb Gomez (Texas DPS)

Authorities are also searching for two suspects, 42-year-old Marisa Pena and 51-year-old Eddie Gomez.

Pena is described as a 160 lbs, 5'4" white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gomez is described as a 5'8" 240 lbs white male with black hair and brown eyes.

Actual photo of truck (Texas DPS)

Stock photo of white Chevrolet Silverado

Authorities are also looking for a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a California license plate 8J47725.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.