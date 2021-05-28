Amber Alert canceled for Daphne Westbrook after teen found safe in Alabama

article

Daphne Westbrook, the Tennessee teenager who was allegedly kidnapped by her father back in 2019, has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the now-18-year-old was located in Samson, Alabama, a very small town a few miles north of the Florida border.

Daphne was kidnapped back in October 2019 by her father, 42-year-old John Oliver Westbrook, and officials believe he had been keeping her drugged or otherwise subdued ever since.

Investigators ratcheted up efforts to find them after Daphne managed to send a message to a friend back in March to say she was considering self-harm.

After John Westbrook drove with Daphne in an unknown vehicle throughout the southwestern United States, the district attorney in Tennessee had issued a warning they could be headed to Highlands County, Florida, where Westbrook's sister lives in Sebring.

PREVIOUS: Florida activates statewide Amber Alert after kidnapped Tennessee teen, father spotted in Panhandle

Investigators say they found communication between Westbrook and the sister, whose home in Sebring was raided in March. Investigators confiscated her electronic devices.

John Westbrook was wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

Authorities did not say if John Westbrook was in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Tampa, Fla.