AMBER Alert: 13-year-old abducted from Comal County

article

Deputies have issued an AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old girl abducted from Bulverde in Comal County.

Carleigh O'Dell was last seen on January 3 around 8:53 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ridge Creek Lane.

Investigators believe she was abducted by a 21-year-old man driving a blue truck.

O'Dell is 5’04" tall, weighs 139 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Lonestar Ranch" lettering on the front, multi-colored shorts and black Vans shoes.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with facial hair and a receding hairline.

Law enforcement officials believe O'Dell is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.