AMBER Alert discontinued for five Texas children

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for five Texas children has been discontinued.

Authorities said they were found, however, no additional information has been provided.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for five Texas children.

Police are searching for Ruben Lopez, 29 and Roxanne Fuentes, 31, who are believed to behind the abduction of the children.

Texas DPS has identified the victims as Justine Lopez,10, Jolyne Lopez, 9, Ruben Lopez Jr., 7, Jordan Lopez, 4, and Jayden Lee Lopez, 11 months old.

Deputies say these children, who were last seen on Monday, Aug. 10, at 11:25 a.m. in Crystal City, are believed to be in grave danger.

Ruben Lopez, 29, and Roxanne Fuentes, 31, are believed to be behind the abduction of five children out of Crystal City, Texas.

The suspects Lopez and Fuentes are reportedly driving a gray 2008, Chevrolet TrailBlazer with Texas License plate: MKV2702.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Zavala County Sheriff's Office at 830-374-3615.