Missing man's truck found in Austin; College Station police believe he is in danger

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The Brief Officials are looking for James Michael "Mike" Lewis, 54 His truck was found in Austin, but he is still unaccounted for He has been reported missing with College Station police



A missing man's truck was found in Austin, officials said. However, he is still unaccounted for.

The 54-year-old man was reported missing by the College Station Police Department.

What we know:

According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, 54-year-old James Michael "Mike" Lewis was reported missing to the College Station police.

He was last seen in the Austin area on Wednesday, April 8, and has not been seen since. On Monday, April 13, officials said Lewis' 2016 Toyota Tundra was found in Austin, but he is still missing.

Lewis is described as 5'11", with grey stubble hair and hazel eyes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ James Michael "Mike" Lewis, 54

Lewis has ties to Katy, Thorndale, and College Station.

It is believed he is in danger.

If anyone has any information on his disappearance, call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.