AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Dallas Co. boy; he is back in U.S., on his way home

The AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the 10-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped by his father and taken to Mexico, and he is back in the United States and being brought back home.

Investigators said Ian Aguilar was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother, Zuleika Lopez, was killed.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aguilar, with his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, named as the suspect. Police also said Aguilar-Cano was the suspect in Lopez's death.

Aguliar-Cano's vehicle was found near a Tornado Bus Company in Houston, but he and the boy were not there.

Authorities then said they were in communication with Aguilar's family, and said they believed he was in Mexico and not with his father.

On Saturday, police and family confirmed Aguilar has been safely returned to the U.S. and is safe with his family. They are bringing him back home. No further details were released on his return.

Police said Aguilar-Cano has still not been found and they are continuing to search for him.