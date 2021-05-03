Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy, 4, last seen in Burton

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Texas.

Wyatt Crowley was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in Burton, a city in Washington County.

According to the Amber Alert, Joshua Crowley, 36, was identified as a suspect.

Officials say they may be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate number 737763C.

Wyatt was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt. He is 3’0" tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Joshua was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy t-shirt. He is 5’9" tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at (737)228-2414.