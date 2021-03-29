Amber Alert issued for Rains County teen abducted by registered sex offender

article

There is now an active Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Rains County who was abducted and possibly taken to the Dallas or Mesquite area.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office believes Lexus Gray is in "extreme danger."

She was abducted by 40-year-old Justin Gray in the city of Point on Wednesday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the two are related but said Justin is a registered sex offender and has an active parole violation warrant.

He's described as a 40-year-old white male who is just over 6 feet tall. He has black hair, hazel eyes, a scar on his chin and left arm and multiple tattoos across his body.

As of Friday, the two were believed to be in the Dallas or Mesquite area.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff's Office at 903-473-3181.

