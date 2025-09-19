AMBER Alert issued for missing girl last seen in San Antonio

article

The Brief An AMBER Alert was issued for 4-year-old Leah Calderon Leah was last seen on Sept. 17 in the 11300 block of Roszell Dr. in San Antonio Britany Zepeda, 34, is believed to be the suspect in this case



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing girl last seen in San Antonio.

What we know:

Police are looking for 4-year-old Leah Calderon. She was last seen in the 11300 block of Roszell Dr. in San Antonio on Sept. 17 around 5 a.m.

Britany Zepeda, 34, is believed to be the suspect in this case.

Zepada may be driving a white Nissan Kicks with the Texas license plate VTJ8610. The car has front end damage and the roof is black.

If anyone has any information on Leah's whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.