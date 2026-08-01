Texas man gets 12+ years in federal prison after Kik sting operation

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The Brief A Laredo man was sentenced to over 12.5 years in federal prison for coercing and enticing a minor. Authorities arrested the man at a gas station after he used the app Kik to arrange a meeting with a 12-year-old girl. Following his prison term, he faces 15 years of supervised release with strict internet, child access, and sex offender registration rules.



A Laredo man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for coercing and enticing a minor.

Sentenced in federal child exploitation case

What we know:

Robert Steven Lanier was sentenced to 151 months, just over 12 and a half years, in prison by a U.S. District Judge, after pleading guilty March 6.

Lanier was ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence. During his supervised release, he will face restrictions on his access to children and the internet, while also being required to register as a sex offender.

Undercover investigation targets messaging app

(Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, authorities identified Lanier in 2025 while investigating a chatroom on the messaging app Kik.

Investigators said Lanier communicated with someone he believed was the father of a 12-year-old girl and expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the child. Prosecutors said he also discussed meeting the girl and made statements indicating a sexual interest in children.

Gas station sting leads to federal arrest

Dig deeper:

Lanier arrived at a gas station March 18 expecting to meet the child and was taken into custody by law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During sentencing, the court noted that Lanier had left his home twice while caring for his own minor children to pursue a meeting with the 12-year-old, prosecutors said.

What's next:

Lanier will remain in custody until he is transferred to a federal prison facility.