South Austin motel shooting leaves 2 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect after two people were shot at a South Austin motel.
What we know:
APD says the incident happened at around midnight at the Super 8 Motel on the south I-35 frontage road.
A 17-year-old and 22-year-old were both hurt.
Police say the suspect left the area.
What we don't know:
APD did not release any information about the condition of the victims or release any information about a suspect.
No details were released about what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.