South Austin motel shooting leaves 2 people injured

The Brief 2 people injured in a shooting at a South Austin motel Incident happened at around midnight at the Super 8 Motel on the south I-35 frontage road



The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect after two people were shot at a South Austin motel.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened at around midnight at the Super 8 Motel on the south I-35 frontage road.

A 17-year-old and 22-year-old were both hurt.

Police say the suspect left the area.

What we don't know:

APD did not release any information about the condition of the victims or release any information about a suspect.

No details were released about what led up to the shooting.