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South Austin motel shooting leaves 2 people injured

By
FOX 7 Austin
South Austin
Published July 30, 2026 8:03 AM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 8:03 AM CDT
Shooting at South Austin motel
Shooting at South Austin motel

Shooting at South Austin motel

Austin police are looking for a gunman after two people were shot at a Super 8 Motel on the south I-35 frontage road.

The Brief

    • 2 people injured in a shooting at a South Austin motel
    • Incident happened at around midnight at the Super 8 Motel on the south I-35 frontage road

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect after two people were shot at a South Austin motel.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened at around midnight at the Super 8 Motel on the south I-35 frontage road.

A 17-year-old and 22-year-old were both hurt. 

Police say the suspect left the area.

What we don't know:

APD did not release any information about the condition of the victims or release any information about a suspect.

No details were released about what led up to the shooting.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

South AustinCrime and Public Safety