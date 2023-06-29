Missing Athens girls found safe, Amber Alert discontinued

article

Two missing East Texas girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found safe.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said the girls were located in Smith County.

An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Bonnie Webb and 14-year-old Willow Webb.

The sheriff's office did not provide any details about why the alert was issued but said they were last seen near County Road 1408 just outside of Athens at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

No suspect description was released.

"We would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, the United States Marshals Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Henderson County Help Center, Tyler Police Department, OIG and everyone who shared this posted and looked for them. It all came together to get the back safe and unharmed quickly," the sheriff's office said.

The case is still under investigation.