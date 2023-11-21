AMBER Alert issued for two children abducted from Kyle

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Kyle.

Kyle police said they are searching for Jaylynn Webber-Daniels, 6, and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, 6.

They are believed to be with 20-year-old Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow, a family friend.

Police said around 2:33 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were notified that the children had been taken by a family friend to go fishing. They left the Plum Creek neighborhood around 10:30 a.m., and the children's mother has not heard from them since.

Glasgow left her cell phone and credit cards at home, and has no way to get in touch with the children’s mother.

Police said they are traveling around in a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with the Texas license plate number 9DV2390.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.