Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Greg Casar argue at Austin airport over DHS funding impasse

The Brief The Austin airport had very long lines on Monday morning with travels for spring break and SXSW At the airport, Greg Casar and John Cornyn got into a debate regarding the ongoing DHS funding impasse



What was meant to be a food delivery, turned into a funding debate at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday.

Sen. John Cornyn was taking meals to TSA agents who were working without a paycheck when Congressman Greg Casar arrived early.

The backstory:

Monday was another grind at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The main terminal was filled with travelers for spring break and SXSW.

Among those flying out were Congressman Greg Casar and Senator John Cornyn. The two got into a debate regarding the ongoing DHS funding impasse. It started after Casar spotted news cameras waiting for Cornyn. He walked over and spoke with reporters a few minutes before Cornyn arrived.

CASAR: "Senator Cornyn should put his money where his mouth is. Hey, Senator. Senator. I was hoping that we could."

CORNYN: "Why don’t you tell your Democrats to vote to pay the important people."

CASAR: "Let's do it. Let's do it."

CORNYN: "No, why don't you do it? I voted for it time and time again."

CASAR: "Let's go. Let's talk for a second."

CORNYN: "No."

CASAR: "There's a bipartisan bill to fund just the T.S.A. Can we do that together?"

CORNYN: "Not acceptable."

CASAR: "Not acceptable to fund TSA."

CORNYN: "How about all the terrorist attacks like we see down on 6th Street? Do you want those to continue? These people are keeping us safe."

The senator had originally planned for a media photo-op, delivering lunch to TSA agents who are not getting paid. The curbside confrontation with Casar, before flying back to D.C., was unexpected.

"They are insisting on ramming through billions in ICE funding, and they're holding the TSA officers hostage. So we should put his money where his mouth is and instead of showing up with burgers, get on the plane and vote to fund their paychecks," said Congressman Casar.

Senator Cornyn had a similar response.

"So this is dangerous. And the Democrats need to quit holding these TSA agents hostage," Cornyn said.

Dig deeper:

Cornyn and Casar may be sharing a flight back to D.C., but their differing opinions mirror the gridlock on Capitol Hill. Casar blames the midterm battle Cornyn is fighting for not agreeing with the Democratic plan.

"Democrats in the House and in the Senate have said, TSA, we don't got a problem with it, let's fund it. Why would he say no? Ask yourselves why you would say no. The only reason for no is when you used to have one of the moderate senators from Texas, the only reason he's doing this extreme stuff, and making things up, and sprinting off, is because he's trying to out-Ken Paxton, and that's really unfortunate," said Casar.

The conditional compromises offered by Democrats fund some critical agencies like TSA, but in return they want major changes to immigration enforcement. Reforms include: no face coverings and no actions at churches, schools, hospitals and polling places, as well as requiring judicial warrants.

Cornyn considers the warrant reform idea an extension to the open board policy by the Biden Administration.

"Many of these people have already received all their due process, they've appealed their immigration court decisions and lost but refuse to leave. So it's a civil proceeding, it's not a criminal proceeding, so creating another obstacle and requiring you to go to court to prove a crime is really irrelevant, and it's unnecessary and will further impede enforcement of immigration laws, which I think is actually their goal," said Cornyn.