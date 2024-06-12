AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl from San Antonio

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl from Bexar County.

Kennedy Harrington was last seen on Wednesday at 7:47 a.m. in the 13100 Block of Beals Circle in San Antonio.

Kennedy was last seen with 36-year-old Deandre Harrington. He's 5'9" tall, weighs about 209 pounds, has a tattoo of the letter "P" on his wedding finger and a tattoo of the letter "J" on his left leg.

Police believe he is driving a gray Chevorlet Malibu or Impala.

If you see them or have any information, call 911 or the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.