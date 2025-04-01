Northeast Austin homicide: Teenager dies in shooting, found in vehicle that hit utility pole

The Brief A teenager has been identified as the person killed in an early morning shooting on Monday. The teen was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he later died. He was found sitting inside a black sedan that had also hit a utility pole, says APD.



The Austin Police Department has identified a teenager killed in an early-morning shooting in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

On March 31, at around 3:10 a.m., Austin 911 received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 13000 block of Harrisglenn Drive, near Howard Lane.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds, sitting inside a black sedan that had also hit a utility pole.

The male was later identified as 15-year-old Derick Fajardo-Reyes, who was taken to a Round Rock hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:17 a.m.

The initial investigation shows he was in a vehicle with other people when it was shot. The suspect fled the area and remains at large.

APD says that before the shooting, he was accompanied by an unidentified female. APD Homicide detectives are seeking information to help identify her.

What you can do:

Austin police are asking anyone with photos, videos or potential evidence in this case to submit them by clicking here or scanning the QR code below:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

Violent weekend in the Austin area

Big picture view:

Fajardo-Reyes's death is just one of three shootings in the Austin area within 32 hours.

The first shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 30 on Sixth Street. Police say a total of four people were shot at the Lit Lounge. A suspect has not been arrested yet as of March 31.

The second happened on March 30 just after 10 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old shot and killed another teenager, Matthew Pichardo, outside a home on Bradsher Drive. The shooter ran off but later turned himself in to the Juvenile Center a few hours later. He is charged with first-degree murder.