Amber Alert discontinued, missing San Antonio 7-month-old found

article

An Amber Alert has been discontinued after a missing 7-month-old child from San Antonio was found.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that Richard Ramey was found at a home on S Foster Road, almost ten miles away from where he was last seen on Adkins-Elmendorf Road on July 10.

Ramey's mother, 30-year-old Nicole Louann Daguanno, and three other adults were found at the location, says BCSO. Daguanno was named in the Amber Alert.

BCSO says Daguanno had taken Ramey and had been fleeing from Child Protective Services on foot.

Ramey looks to be in good health and is being checked by medical as a precautionary measure, says BCSO.