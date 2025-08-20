AMBER Alert: 13-year-old missing from Salado found safe

article

The Brief An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a missing 13-year-old. Authorities believe she was with 18-year-old Kyle Price, who was listed as wanted in connection with her disappearance. The alert was canceled Wednesday night after the 13-year-old was found.



Texas officials have ended their search for a 13-year-old girl last seen three days ago in Salado.

An 18-year-old man was listed as wanted in connection with her disappearance.

Bell County Amber Alert

What we know:

The alert was canceled just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The following information was provided in the initial release.

The girl was last seen in the 15200 block of FM 2484 in Salado.

According to the AMBER Alert flyer from Texas DPS, her last sighting was around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

She is described as White, with brown hair, green eyes, and stands at about 5'2".

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and wearing glasses.

Kyle Price, 18, is wanted in connection with Driver's disappearance. He is described as White, with blond hair, blue eyes, and stands at about 5'7".

What we don't know:

A suspected location for the teens was not released.

Whether Price was found when the search came to an end was not disclosed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing girl or the suspected man is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5412.