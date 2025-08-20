AMBER Alert: 13-year-old missing from Salado found safe
SALADO, Texas - Texas officials have ended their search for a 13-year-old girl last seen three days ago in Salado.
An 18-year-old man was listed as wanted in connection with her disappearance.
Bell County Amber Alert
What we know:
The alert was canceled just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The following information was provided in the initial release.
The girl was last seen in the 15200 block of FM 2484 in Salado.
According to the AMBER Alert flyer from Texas DPS, her last sighting was around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
She is described as White, with brown hair, green eyes, and stands at about 5'2".
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and wearing glasses.
Kyle Price, 18, is wanted in connection with Driver's disappearance. He is described as White, with blond hair, blue eyes, and stands at about 5'7".
What we don't know:
A suspected location for the teens was not released.
Whether Price was found when the search came to an end was not disclosed.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the missing girl or the suspected man is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5412.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.