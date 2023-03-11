Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines flight to Salt Lake City diverted after possible lightning strike: 'Very worried'

By Julia Musto
Published 
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, from American Airlines company, taking off from Barcelona airport, in Barcelona on 24th February 2023. (Photo by JanValls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An American Airlines flight was diverted Friday following a possible lighting strike. 

The airline said that flight 1871, with service from Phoenix, Arizona, to Salt Lake City, Utah, had been safely diverted to Boise Airport following "weather conditions" in Salt Lake City. 

"The aircraft also experienced a possible lightning strike and was carefully inspected by our team of maintenance professionals before being cleared to continue its journey to SLC," American Airlines said. 

"I saw like a really bright flash, and that’s when my wife was saying she thought there was another plane that was really close to us, and I was like, ‘No, that looked like lightning," passenger Jamar Kincaid told KUTV.

"I was very worried, because it seemed the turbulence got even worse after that, so yes, I was very worried," Kincaid said. "It scared the c--p out of me."

The plane was inspected in Boise and deemed safe, according to Fox 13 Salt Lake City. 

No injuries were reported.

The flight landed in Salt Lake City at 9:02 p.m. MST.

