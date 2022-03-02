Amplify Austin Day: 24 hours of giving to raise money for non-profits

It's Amplify Austin Day! 24 hours of giving in Central Texas kicks off at 6 p.m. when people across seven county regions can donate and help raise money for hundreds of non-profits. Last year, more than $12.5 million was raised.

You can donate to close to 700 local nonprofits that represent 19 different cause categories ranging from basic needs, disaster response, animal care & services, arts & culture, racial equity, and more.

To date, officials say Amplify Austin Day has raised more than $80 million with the help of half a million gifts.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY LIVE

There will also be a 24-hour broadcast livestream called Amplify LIVE produced in partnership with C3 Presents. The livestream features business leaders who make philanthropy a company-wide priority, Central Texans who inspire generosity, celebrity guests, and, of course, our amazing nonprofits. It will kick off at 6 p.m. and there will be musical performances from Black Pumas, Band of Horses, and more.

