Deadly Amtrak crash: Train traveling from San Antonio hits vehicle south of Taylor
HUTTO, Texas - A person has died after an Amtrak train traveling from San Antonio hit a vehicle south of Taylor.
What we know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that its troopers responded to a crash at around 10 a.m. (CT) involving a train and a vehicle in Williamson County.
Amtrak says its Amtrak Train 22 was traveling from San Antonio to Chicago when it came into contact with a vehicle south of Taylor.
Photo courtesy Marc Cornith
DPS says that its preliminary investigation finds that a Toyota 4Runner was stopped or attempting to cross the railroad tracks when it was hit by the train. The crossing where the crash occurred is not protected and leads to private property.
The Amtrak train has two engines and six passenger cars.
Photo courtesy Marc Cornith
Officials say there were 71 passengers and nine crew on the train and there are no initial reports of any injuries to those onboard.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The crash remains under investigation.
Officials say no further information is available at this time.
The Source: Information from Texas Department of Public Safety, Hutto Police Department public information officer and Amtrak senior public relations manager.