Woman's ex son-in-law arrested for her murder in Austin's Colony: TCSO
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman's ex-son-in-law is behind bars for her murder, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
TCSO says this is their second homicide investigation of the year.
What we know:
TCSO says that Travis County 911 received multiple calls around 4 p.m. on May 12 from the 14500 block of Oliphant Street in the Austin's Colony neighborhood. The calls reported someone had been murdered.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman in her 50s with stab wounds, but despite immediate CPS, she was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.
Deputies were told that the suspect was her ex-son-in-law, 34-year-old Ananias Jimenez-Arroyo. A family member who had called 911 said he entered the home while the murder was happening and physically fought with Jimenez-Arroyo, who then fled the scene.
Shortly after that initial 911 call, Jimenez-Arroyo's brother-in-law called 911 to report the crime and provide his location, says TCSO. Jimenez-Arroyo was taken into custody by Austin police at a home in the 7000 block of Decker Lane, almost seven miles away.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown what prompted the homicide.
What's next:
Jimenez-Arroyo was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 1 a.m. May 13 after he was released from the hospital.
He is still incarcerated as of 12:44 p.m., May 13 and charged with first-degree murder.
TCSO says the woman's identity will not be released until she is positively identified by the medical examiner.
