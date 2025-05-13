Woman's ex son-in-law arrested for her murder in Austin's Colony: TCSO

article

The Brief Man behind bars for allegedly stabbing his ex-mother-in-law Ananias Jimenez-Arroyo is facing a first-degree murder charge



A woman's ex-son-in-law is behind bars for her murder, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO says this is their second homicide investigation of the year.

What we know:

TCSO says that Travis County 911 received multiple calls around 4 p.m. on May 12 from the 14500 block of Oliphant Street in the Austin's Colony neighborhood. The calls reported someone had been murdered.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in her 50s with stab wounds, but despite immediate CPS, she was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.

Deputies were told that the suspect was her ex-son-in-law, 34-year-old Ananias Jimenez-Arroyo. A family member who had called 911 said he entered the home while the murder was happening and physically fought with Jimenez-Arroyo, who then fled the scene.

Shortly after that initial 911 call, Jimenez-Arroyo's brother-in-law called 911 to report the crime and provide his location, says TCSO. Jimenez-Arroyo was taken into custody by Austin police at a home in the 7000 block of Decker Lane, almost seven miles away.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what prompted the homicide.

What's next:

Jimenez-Arroyo was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 1 a.m. May 13 after he was released from the hospital.

He is still incarcerated as of 12:44 p.m., May 13 and charged with first-degree murder.

TCSO says the woman's identity will not be released until she is positively identified by the medical examiner.