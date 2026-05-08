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1 person dead in Northwest Austin; APD investigating

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Published  May 8, 2026 9:21pm CDT
Northwest Austin
FOX 7 Austin
FULL: APD gives details on NW Austin homicide

FULL: APD gives details on NW Austin homicide

The Austin Police Department gave an update on a homicide in Northwest Austin.

The Brief

    • One person is dead after a homicide in Northwest Austin
    • Police said the incident happened on May 8 at Wallace Dr and Hideaway Hollow
    • A person of interest has been detained

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in Northwest Austin.

This is Austin's 23rd homicide of the year. 

What we know:

Austin police said on Friday, May 8, around 6:06 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at Wallace Dr and Hideaway Hollow.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries to their body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said a person of interest was detained and is cooperating with the investigation. 

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide hotline at (512) 477-3588.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

Northwest AustinCrime and Public Safety