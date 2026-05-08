1 person dead in Northwest Austin; APD investigating

The Brief One person is dead after a homicide in Northwest Austin Police said the incident happened on May 8 at Wallace Dr and Hideaway Hollow A person of interest has been detained



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in Northwest Austin.

This is Austin's 23rd homicide of the year.

What we know:

Austin police said on Friday, May 8, around 6:06 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at Wallace Dr and Hideaway Hollow.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries to their body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person of interest was detained and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide hotline at (512) 477-3588.