Travis County triple homicide: Man accused of killing parents, brother

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The Brief Man arrested in connection with Thursday's triple homicide in Travis County Joshua Dahan is accused of killing his parents and brother He has been charged with capital murder and was booked in the Travis County Jail



Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide in Travis County.

He is accused of killing his parents and brother.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Triple homicide in Travis County; deputies investigating

What they're saying:

27-year-old Joshua Dahan of Pflugerville has been charged with capital murder and was booked into the Travis County Jail Thursday evening. He is still in the jail as of Friday evening.

He is accused of killing his parents, 62-year-old Armand Dahan and 63-year-old Jami Dahan, and his older brother, 31-year-old Noah Dahan. All three victims are from Pflugerville as well.

Dahan's previous criminal history in Travis County includes a state-jail felony possession charge in 2024 which the Travis County DA's office did not pursue, and a misdemeanor unlawful carry of a weapon which was dismissed last year.

The backstory:

The Travis County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. on May 7 from a relative requesting a welfare check when one of the three victims did not show up for work.

When deputies arrived at the home on Civorno Drive near Lake Pflugerville, they found three people dead inside from gunshot wounds.

A person of interest was identified, and their vehicle was found empty near Norwood Park Boulevard in North Austin, almost 17 miles away from the home.

The person was detained without incident near where the car was found at 11:45 a.m. with the help of US Marshals and Austin Police SWAT.