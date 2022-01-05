Animal control officers removing up to 60 cats from Round Rock home

Animal control officers are removing up to 60 cats from a Round Rock home.

The cats, as well as an unknown number of deceased cats, are being removed from a home on Woods Boulevard, according to the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD).

The home is reportedly occupied by an elderly couple.

Photo of Round Rock Police Department Animal Control on the scene of a home on Woods Boulevard where animal control officers are removing up to 60 cats on January 5, 2022.

It is not clear at this time where animal control officers are going to bring the cats after they are extracted. It is also not clear at this time if any charges will be filed.

A representative of RRPD will be on hand to provide more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

