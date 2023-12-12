Animal shelter seeks adoption for brave dog kicked by horse

article

An Ohio animal shelter hopes an injured dog, who was kicked by a horse, will soon be adopted.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue said Zoey, a 6-week-old 2-pound Toy Fox Terrier/Jack Russell mix, was rescued this week.

They said after she was kicked by a horse, she broke both of her front legs.

"She is being a real trooper about it, learning how to walk with the splints on," the shelter said on its Facebook page.

The shelter said if you would like to donate for Zoey's recovery, you can click here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.