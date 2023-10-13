Solar eclipse: Where, when and how to see the 'ring of fire' this weekend

An annular eclipse will be visible over central Texas this weekend.

The rare phenomenon will take place Saturday morning, peaking just before noon.

Read on to learn more about the eclipse, when and where to view the event, navigating traffic, and more!

What is an annular eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth are lined up in space, with the moon between the earth and the sun.

An annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse.

In a total eclipse, the moon's shadow will completely block the sun's light. For a few minutes at the peak of a total eclipse, it will look and feel like twilight.

In an annular eclipse, the moon will cover part of the sun's light, making a "ring of fire" appear in the sky around the moon's silhouette.

Where and when to see the annular eclipse

The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America on Saturday, Oct. 14. In the United States, the eclipse will begin in the United States in Oregon, passing across the American southwest and across Texas before moving on past Corpus Christi.

In central Texas, the eclipse will best be seen in Kerrville and San Antonio. Those viewing in Austin will be able to see about 90 percent coverage of the event; up to 85 percent coverage can be seen as far as College Station.

The eclipse will be most visible in central Texas between 11:50 a.m. and 11:57 a.m. Saturday afternoon, reaching its peak around 11:53 a.m.

The skies are expected to be clear the day of the eclipse, making for ideal viewing conditions.

Where to find eclipse glasses

Optometrists warn that looking directly into a solar eclipse without proper eye protection could cause permanent damage to your vision, and that using traditional sunglasses will not help.

Multiple public libraries across central Texas are offering visitors free eclipse glasses to view the event, including:

Any branch location of the Austin Public Library

Bertram Library

Buda Public Library

Florence Public Library

Georgetown Public Library

Herman Brown Free Library

Johnson City Library

Taylor Public Library

Westbank Community Library

UT's eclipse celebration

The University of Texas at Austin will be holding an eclipse celebration on campus during the celestial event!

Visit the Main Mall on UT campus near the UT Tower, where the College of Natural Sciences will have demonstrations, telescopes, ice cream, food and complementary eclipse glasses for attendees.