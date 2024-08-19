Sheriff's office searching for missing man from Hays County

article

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

HCSO said they are looking for 46-year-old Anthony Ruiz. On August 18, the sheriff's office was contacted by Ruiz's family saying they had not heard from him in several days.

The family said Ruiz suffers from diabetes, suicidal thoughts and struggles with addiction. His family said his absence is unlike him, and they are concerned about his safety.

His truck was last seen in Cedar Park on Sunday, August 18, around 2 p.m. Ruiz owns a 2011 Ford F-250 with the Texas license plate: TYW8039.

If anyone has any information on Ruiz's whereabouts, contact Detective David Maddocks at david.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at (512) 393-7896.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com