Anti-ICE protests take place in downtown San Antonio

With more protests planned across the state, including in Austin this weekend, Gov. Abbott deployed the Texas National Guard to protect people and property.

Abbott said he wouldn't reveal how many troops are coming to Texas, but they would be deploying depending on what happens during the protest.

Abbott added he won't hesitate to use the Texas National Guard if future protests get out of hand.

"First of all, we want to make sure that what has happened in California does not happen in Texas. Texas is a law and order state, and we will use every tool that we can to ensure order across our state," Abbott said.

The "Take Back the Alamo" protest is happening in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday evening.

San Antonio city leaders confirmed the presence of the Texas National Guard in the city. They said those troops were not requested nor did they receive any kind of warning in advance.

Anti-ICE protest in Austin leads to several arrests

This comes just a few days after more than a dozen people were arrested in Austin during another anti-ICE protest.

Four officers were injured during the protest and Texas DPS used gas to disperse the crowd.

According to court documents, DPS said they witnessed three people spray-painting the Omni hotel and refused to clear the streets when the protest was over.

Austin police also arrested two people for not dispersing after the protest. One person spit in the eye of an officer, the report said.

On Wednesday, the Travis County Attorney's Office dropped two other protesters' charges because the judge found no probable cause.