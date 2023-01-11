'Anybody missing a cat?' Flight attendant helps lost feline find owner mid-flight

It was a question passengers weren't expecting to hear while they were 37,000 feet in the air.

"Anybody missing a cat?"

It happened on a United Airlines flight from Dallas to San Francisco on Dec. 30.

After a lost tabby cat had made its way to the first-class cabin, flight attendants turned on the PA system.

"If you lost your cat... we're going to need you to come claim that," one flight attendant could be heard saying, while another got on her hands and knees to reach under the seats and grab the wayward feline.

She then held up the cat as she walked down the aisle, seeing if anyone recognized the lost pet — who did not exactly look thrilled to be held.

The cat quickly wriggled free from the flight attendant's grip and once again bolted to the front of the plane, as the owner was making his way from the rear of the aircraft to retrieve his pet.

While it's unclear how the kitty managed to get loose, United Airlines does allow pets to travel with owners in the cabin for an additional fee.

According to the airline's travel guidelines, there are no weight or breed limitations, but the animal must travel in either a hard-sided or soft-sided carrier that fits under the seat in front of you. The animal must be able to stand up and turn around while inside.