Apartment fire in NE Austin; 2 people seriously injured

An apartment fire in Northeast Austin has left two people seriously injured with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Fire Department says the fire was at an apartment building in the 500 block of West Longspur Boulevard.

AFD says the fire started at around 5 a.m. and it's believed it began in the second or third floor of the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found two adults on the third floor and threw an extension ladder to help those adults out of the building.

The two were rescued, treated on scene, and then transported to a local hospital.

Two others were also treated on the scene but refused transport.

About 30 people have been displaced.

The fire has been extinguished.

AFD continues to assess the damage done to the building.

Several apartments were reportedly involved in the fire.