UT Austin student asks for help after his instruments worth thousands of dollars were stolen

The Brief A UT Austin student had two of his instruments stolen from his car The car burglaries happened at the garage at the Nine at Rio He said they are both worth thousands of dollars



A UT Austin student is calling on the public for help after he says thousands of dollars' worth of musical instruments were stolen from his car.

The band member says he was one of several car burglary victims at a UT student housing complex last week.

Local perspective:

"I think it's pretty evil. Especially because you don't know who that belongs to and where they're at in life. It's not like I can just buy a new horn or anything," says UT student Nicolas Love.

Music education student Nicolas Love is a sophomore at UT Austin and the owner of a euphonium and trombone.

He says the instruments were taken out of the backseat of his car on Saturday night.

"The next morning, when I got up, the first thing was to go take my horn back to the music school when it was open. And that's when I noticed my car and the euphonium and the trombone were in there, and they were both stolen," says Love.

Nicolas Love says he was parked in the garage at the Nine at Rio, a student housing apartment complex.

"Our garage, you don't see it from the street or anything. There was a lot and a few cars actually got broken into. I called the police and got a police report filed. I texted my professor in my studio just to try and get any sort of equipment that I could use for the time being. And then made a post on Facebook, checking the Facebook marketplace, calling pawn shops and music stores," says Love.

The music education student is on a scholarship at the university and is currently in the marching and concert band.

"So, I played both of them just about every day. And the value of them are both pretty expensive, I want to say the trombone was worth over $2-3,000. The Euphonium is worth maybe even more than that. I was fortunate enough to be able to get a good enough replacement for the time being. But yeah, everyone has their own instrument, and most people have customized things and that's like the most valuable thing that we own. It's where we put most of our time into what we care about the most," says Love.

Nicolas says he plans to start a GoFundMe if he is unable to find the instruments.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the complex, and they did not want to comment.