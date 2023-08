Apartment fire in North Austin leaves 60 people displaced

Austin firefighters say dozens of people will be displaced after an apartment fire Thursday morning in North Austin.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Sam Rayburn Drive, in a neighborhood near I-35 and Highway 183.

Crews have put out the flames.

AFD says three units have been damaged by the fire and five units have smoke and water damage.

The fire broke up just after 3 a.m. at an apartment on Sam Rayburn Drive. (Austin Fire Department)

60 adults and children will be displaced. No injuries have been reported.

The cause remains under investigation.