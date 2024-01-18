Northwest Austin apartment fire leaves 16 residents displaced

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Austin firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm apartment fire in Northwest Austin.

The fire started early Thursday morning at an apartment on 8425 Bent Tree Road.

AFD says the fire is out, but crews are still working on extinguishing hot spots.

Firefighters say there are eight units in the affected building and 16 residents are displaced.

CapMetro is on scene assisting the residents with a bus for warmth while they figure out where they are going to go.

Management is working with the Red Cross to find them housing.

There are no reported injuries.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.