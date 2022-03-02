APD announces extended DWI initiative, No Refusal for Spring Break 2022

The Austin Police Department (APD) will be conducting an extended DWI Enforcement Initiative and No Refusal period for the upcoming Spring Break season.

The initiative will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. each night from March 4 to March 20. The extended No Refusal period will be from March 10 to March 20 nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

APD says the initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.



