APD arrests suspect involved in multiple aggravated robberies

The Austin Police Department has arrested a man they say was involved in a series of ten aggravated robberies in ten days in the Austin area.

David Olmos (Austin Police Department)

34-year-old David Olmos has been arrested and reportedly confessed to the following robberies that occurred from May 15 to May 25:

May 15: Rutland Food Store at 1747 Rutland Drive in North Austin

May 18: Circle K Convenience Store at 933 E. Rundberg Lane in Northeast Austin

May 18: Brodie Food Mart at 7612 Brodie Lane in Southwest Austin

May 20: Shop and Carry at 8422 S. Congress Avenue in South Austin

May 20: Citgo gas station at 7612 Bluff Springs Road in south Travis County

May 22: 7 Days Food Store at 1025 W. Stassney Lane in South Austin

May 22: Food Spot at 2538 Elmont Drive in the Riverside area

May 23: Robbery of a person at 10800 N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin

May 23: Robbery of a person at 11331 N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin

May 25: Carjacking at 4918 Burleson Road in Southeast Austin

APD says that out of the ten robberies, the Citgo gas station was the only one not to occur in their jurisdiction, occurring in the Travis County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction instead.

APD says that the first seven robberies were similar in that Olmos entered convenience stores, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the clerks. Surveillance video revealed that he arrived and fled these scenes in a 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado.

Surveillance video showed Olmos arrived and left in a 2017 silver Chevy Silverado, says APD. (Austin Police Department)

In the eighth robbery at 10800 N. Lamar Blvd., Olmos reportedly stole cash from the victim and fled the scene. The victim called 9-1-1 while chasing after him. Olmos retrieved a firearm and fired shots at the victim. Officers arrived on the scene, but Olmos left in the same Silverado previously seen at the first seven robberies, says APD.

On May 23, Olmos stole cash from a Cricket Wireless store located at 11331 N Lamar Blvd. The victim confronted him and Olmos displayed a silver handgun and threatened him.

During the tenth robbery on Burleson Road, Olmos threatened the victim with a handgun and carjacked him, says APD, who seized the Silverado Olmos left behind. The stolen vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracker and was tracked in real-time immediately after the robbery occurred.

Olmos and the victim’s vehicle were later located Olmos was arrested at the scene. He was found in possession of the stolen vehicle keys, cocaine, methamphetamine, and a silver handgun matching the description of the gun used in the previous robberies and the caliber of the rounds fired during the eighth robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

