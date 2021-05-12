APD asking for help in finding 55-year-old last seen in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old man who has been reported missing in North Austin.

APD is looking for Michael Eyre, who was reported missing on Tuesday, May 11 around 5:19 p.m. He was last seen at 11615 Angus Road at approximately 2 p.m.

Michael Eyre (Austin Police Department)

APD says that there is concern for Eyre's welfare due to his health conditions.

Eyre is described as a white male, 5'10" and 180 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red lettering in the front, a black leather jacket, green cargo pants, brown shoes, a blue baseball hat, and sunglasses.

APD says that a brown-and-white medium-sized dog accompanies him.

Anyone who sees Eyre is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.