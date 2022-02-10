APD asking for public's help in finding missing endangered woman

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered woman.

Police said they are searching for 58-year-old Valerie Wilks. She was reported missing on Feb. 6, around 1:30 p.m.

(Austin Police Department)

On Jan. 25, she was last seen in video surveillance at the Cube Storage at 5656 N IH 35.

Police said due to Wilks' health conditions, they are concerned about her welfare.

Wilks is described as a Black woman, 5'6", 144 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

APD said she was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, purple dress and a white shirt.

If anyone sees Wilks, please call 911 immediately.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter