APD asking for help identifying suspect in NW Austin bank robbery

The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery.

What we know:

Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:09 a.m., a bank robbery happened at Austin Telco Federal Credit Union at 12188 Jollyville Road.

The suspect went inside the bank armed with a gun. He then showed his gun to the employees and demanded money.

Police said he left the bank with a large amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black wig, ski goggles, black mask, yellow reflective vest, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with reflective stripes on the sides, light-colored gloves and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.