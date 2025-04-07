APD Bomb Squad investigating in North Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad is investigating in a North Austin neighborhood.
The backstory:
The incident is going on in the 11900 block of Dove Haven Drive, at the corner of Red Oaks Drive, east of I-35.
People are asked to avoid the area and are advised that there are possible road closures nearby.
According to FOX 7 Austin's Katie Pratt, APD's bomb squad, ATCEMS and Austin fire are on the scene.
There's no immediate threat to the public.
As a precaution, a text/call message alert was sent out to neighbors to shelter in place.
A photo of a resident's phone, showing the text sent out by APD.
The text reads: "APD IS WORKING AN INCIDENT IN YOUR AREA. PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE. THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC. THIS IS A SAFETY PRECA…"
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.