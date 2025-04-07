Expand / Collapse search

APD Bomb Squad investigating in North Austin neighborhood

Published  April 7, 2025 2:30pm CDT
North Austin
The Brief

    • APD Bomb Squad investigating in 11900 block of Dove Haven Drive
    • APD says there is no immediate threat to the public
    • People are asked to avoid the area

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad is investigating in a North Austin neighborhood.

The backstory:

The incident is going on in the 11900 block of Dove Haven Drive, at the corner of Red Oaks Drive, east of I-35.

People are asked to avoid the area and are advised that there are possible road closures nearby. 

According to FOX 7 Austin's Katie Pratt, APD's bomb squad, ATCEMS and Austin fire are on the scene.

There's no immediate threat to the public. 

As a precaution, a text/call message alert was sent out to neighbors to shelter in place.

A photo of a resident's phone, showing the text sent out by APD.

The text reads: "APD IS WORKING AN INCIDENT IN YOUR AREA. PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE. THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC. THIS IS A SAFETY PRECA…"

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

