APD Bomb Squad investigating in North Austin neighborhood

The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad is investigating in a North Austin neighborhood.

The backstory:

The incident is going on in the 11900 block of Dove Haven Drive, at the corner of Red Oaks Drive, east of I-35.

People are asked to avoid the area and are advised that there are possible road closures nearby.

According to FOX 7 Austin's Katie Pratt, APD's bomb squad, ATCEMS and Austin fire are on the scene.

There's no immediate threat to the public.

As a precaution, a text/call message alert was sent out to neighbors to shelter in place.

A photo of a resident's phone, showing the text sent out by APD.

The text reads: "APD IS WORKING AN INCIDENT IN YOUR AREA. PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE. THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC. THIS IS A SAFETY PRECA…"